Nigeria @ 63: Gov. Adeleke cancels celebrations in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has cancelled the celebration of independence day slated for Sunday.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Friday in Osogbo, the Governor urged the people of the state to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.

“Let us use Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation.

“Our people are passing through tough times. It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our nation.

“I greet Osun people and Nigerians in general as the independence day knocks at our doors.

”Here in Osun, we will celebrate with meditation and prayers,” he said.