Nigeria @ 63: Buhari greets Tinubu, Nigerians

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the occasion of the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.

This is indicated in a statement signed by Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“On the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary, I send my warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria.

“For 63 years, Nigeria continues to inspire the rest of the continent with the creativity and diversity of its citizens and now, a long span of democratic rule. I’am very optimistic that democracy as a system of government will continue to gain strength, year after year in our nation.

“Happy Anniversary,” concludes the former President.