Nigeria @62: Niger Republic congratulates Nigeria on Independence Anniversary 

The Secretary-General of Niger Republic Community in Nigeria, Mallam Sidilghabit Tarwaq, has commended the warm relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Tarwaq made the commendation while speaking with newsmen Monday in Kaduna on Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

He added that Nigeria has been a great partner that has supported Niger Republic in various ways.

“Nigeria being the giant of Africa, and the most populated black Nation on earth, it becomes mandatory for me to join Nigerians to celebrate its independence, to strengthen the good relationship among the two countries.

“Nigeria and Niger Republic have many things in common which makes the two countries to have a close relationship,’’ he added.

He congratulated Nigerians on the country’s Independence Anniversary, and prayed for peaceful elections in 2023.

“As 2023 general elections approaches, l appeal to Nigerians for peaceful conduct of campaigns, while encouraging youths participation in the general elections,’’ he added.

Similarly, a Togolese, John Barry and some Africans residing in Northern Nigeria, have congratulated the country for attaining 62 years of independence.

They called for more peace and unity in Africa and appealed to African youths to join in developing the continent rather than escaping to Europe and other countries for greener pastures

