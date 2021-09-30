Nigeria @61: Basketmouth to feature on Comedy Central EP

Basketmouth joins fellow African artists Mashabela Galane, Mpumi, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Kurt Darren, Leah, Donald and Robot Boii to inspire with hilarious Comedy Central EP uniting musicians and comedians during Nigeria’s Independence Day and South Africa’s Heritage month commemorations.

It’s an entertainment rarity to pair music and comedy in the same space and Comedy Central Africa (DStv Channel 122) is here to make life brighter and funnier as we round off the year with a one-of-a-kind hilarious African musical-comedy EP.

Dedicated to producing hilarious and entertaining content for Africa and by Africans, the Comedy Central EP features a mashup of artists and comedians uniting to celebrate some of the continent’s vibrant heritage with innovative and fresh content.

And while South Africa’s Heritage month may have sparked the fire, that doesn’t mean it will not burn through the continent. As the final song from the Comedy Central EP, Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, will be dropping the hilarious new track ‘Trolls’ on October 1, 2021, in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, a perfect way to culminate the celebration of African culture at the heart of the EP.

The song, Trolls (Bad Belle), is produced by Duktor Sett and directed by Khris Burton. It will feature comedian Basketmouth and musician, Blaqbonez, with appearances from Romeo, NasBoy, Nasty Blaq, Kolomon and Brain Jotter. The music video will be available to view on Comedy Central Africa’s YouTube page and will air on Comedy Central Africa (Channel 122 on DSTV) from Friday, October 1, 2021.

“I am greatly honoured to have worked on this project because it combines two great loves of mine, Comedy and Music, and allows me to shine a fun light on Nigeria. There is no better day than Independence Day to drop this addition to the Comedy Central EP as it really does highlight how far we have come as artists and people, as a country and as a continent,” said comedian and musician Basketmouth.

Influenced by the ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) diversity of channels, the EP has already brought together different African artists from various genres from Amapiano, and R&B to Afrikaans pop. With some of the funniest comedians infusing styles and comedic flavours with a smorgasbord of musicians to create a comic relief mix-pot, it’s as much fun as you can have during a lockdown.

Commenting on the new development, Dillon Khan, Vice President, Comedy Central Africa, said, “It’s the diversity of heritage on the African continent that inspired our creative team to reinvent ”funny”. Comedy provides us the license to push the envelope by expressing the realities of life in a satirical manner that will either make you roar with laughter or cringe from the artist’s authenticity of storytelling. This campaign’s intent is for all of us to pause and reflect on life with our funny bones. As with all our VCNA initiatives during the pandemic, we are committed to the continued investment in our amazing local talents and providing the continent’s comedians and musicians a platform to showcase their authentic art and storytelling.”

Senior Channels Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Solafunmi Sosanya, also added that “Comedy Central Africa has been able to bring laughter and comic relief into many spaces. We are especially proud of the diverse group of artists featured on this EP. Basketmouth is a great addition to the project that underlines our impact across the continent. The October 1 release is the perfect celebration of Nigeria’s independence, its people, and all that they represent; happiness, joy and lots of talent.”

All the songs feature themes from trending topics that are of cultural and social relevance with a dose of Comedy Central Africa humour. The star-studded EP features collaborations by stars such as Basketmouth, Mashabela Galane, Mpumi, Robot Boii, Kurt Darren, Leah, Priddy Ugly and more. Music videos from the EP are available to view on Comedy Central Africa’s YouTube page and will air to a Pan-African audience on the channel (DSTV Channel 122).

Comedy Central Africa dropped a new song daily from September 20th in the lead up to South Africa’s Heritage Day, and with the last surprise song in the EP featuring Basketmouth dropping on October 1 in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, the leading brand channel for all things funny has truly held the flag high for a collective Pan-African heritage.

Watch out for the new song to be released on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1, 2021.

With hilarious content and top-notch entertainers from across Africa, Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant and provocative comedy through music.