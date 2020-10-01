The Ondo chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has charged leaders in the country to look inward on ways to attain total independence, rather than being dependent on foreign nations in any form.

Chairman of the association, Rev. Ayo Oladapo, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Akure.

Oladapo said that the country was moving forward in spite of the challenges being faced.

He, however, explained that the citizens were expecting more from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, especially in area of security and judiciary.

“Although we are not yet where we are supposed to be, we are not static, we are moving and I can see a future for Nigeria, brighter than what we have seen today.

“So far, God has helped us in this nation. We are definitely moving forward, though we are not at the expected destination.

“We are expecting to see more than what is happening in Nigeria today.

“Our leaders should think and look inward on how we can really be independent indeed not to be depending on foreign nations.

“Definitely, we can not stand alone without other nations, but there should be more of what we produce within, in term of fabrics, food and local things that we can produce,” he said.

Also speaking, Rotimi Boboye, Chairman, Conference of Nigerian Political Parties in Ondo told NAN that the president’s Independence day speech did not address security challenges and federal character.

According to Boboye, the independence anniversary speeches of past presidents, including that of the incumbent, had become an annual ritual.

“The president admonished Nigerians to be hopeful of a better Nigeria, even in these hopeless situations, full of insurgencies, kidnappings, extreme poverty caused by massive unemployment.

“How could the President be comparing cost of petroleum products in Nigeria with other nations?

“Do these countries and Nigeria have same per capital GDP? Are the minimum wages of these countries the same with Nigeria? Are our unemployment rates comparable?,” he queried.

Boboye then said government should permanently put an end to the insecurity in the country, ranging from Boko-Haram insurgency and kidnapping to armed robbery and others.

“Even massive corruption which its fight is heavily depleting the country’s economic human resources, must be urgently addressed,” he said.