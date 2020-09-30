Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be patriotic and disciplined so that the country can have meaningful development.

Abubakar made the call while addressing newsmen ahead of the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that for the country to attain greatness, all hands must be on deck and Nigerians must contribute their own quota in governance.

“For Nigeria to attain greatness, we must become a disciplined society. It is unfortunate that there is still indiscipline in the country. People don’t obey rules and regulations set by the government.

“Every Nigerian is expected to do their best. Desist from sabotage and assist the government in its effort to improve the country’s economy,” he said.

The former head of state called on governments at all level to live to their responsibility through the provision of infrastructure, adequate power and assisting farmers with farm inputs in order to make life easier for the teaming populations.

On the security situation in the country, Abubakar said, ”no country can prosper under security challenges. Nigerians must assist the government by exposing miscreants living among us so that the security agencies can arrest and deal with them decisively”.

He also called on Nigerians to be awake to their responsibilities and hold their elected leaders responsible and accountable.