The Nigeria Political Summit Group in conjunction with the National Consultative Front says it shall be convening an Emergency National Dialogue on the Constitutional Future of Nigeria on October 1.

The Summit’s Organising Committee in a statement by Prof. Pat Utomi on Wednesday said the summit was to urgently intervene and set machinery in motion for National Healing and Reconciliation.

Utomi said the step was to douse the heightening political tension in the country as the nation commemorated its 60 years of Independence on Thursday.

According to him, the historic National Confab, which will be hosted virtually on zoom due to the current COVID-19 emergency the world over, is tagged: “National Reconciliation and Healing Summit.”

He said the confab was to enable Northern and Southern elders and leaders of thought to discuss for constitutional harmony and stability of the country.

Utomi said the virtual summit shall run from 11am to 3pm on Thursday.

He said: “For more clarification, a very competent selection committee of the NPSG has already shortlisted about 120 eminent elders and leaders of thought from across various nationality groups.

“Special interest platforms have been nominated by allies of the NPSG to participate in this historic National Confab based on their sterling leadership credentials and contributions toward making Nigeria viable and workable.

“To this end, a webinar invitation/pass has been sent to all shortlisted participants to enable them to gain entry into the venue of the maiden virtual Pan Nigerian Confab.”

Utomi said some of the eminent Nigerians, who made the selection list, include: Chief Emeka Anyaoku, retired General TY Danjuma, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Dr. Ahmed Joda, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, retired General Alani Akinriade, Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Olu Falae and Chief Bisi Akande.

Others are: Chief Audu Ogbeh, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Dr. Christopher Kolade, Alabo Graham Douglas, Hajia Inna Ciroma, Dr. Paul Unongo, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Solomon Asemota, retired General ABM Haruna, and retired Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

Also on the list are Junaid Mohammed, Chief John Nwodo, Obong Victor Attah, Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’aba, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Dr. Ama Pepple, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, Donald Duke, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Prince Tony Momoh and Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

Utomi said the list and 99 other eminent elders and leaders were shortlisted for the special national negotiation meeting.

He said: “Therefore, attendance at the historic confab has been restricted to only these invited select Senior Citizens, Statesmen/Women and Leaders of thought in Nigeria.”

He said the meeting was being convened to enable them fashion out concrete and popular synthesis for Nigeria’s long standing democratic constitutional question.

He said: “The emergency closed door National Negotiation shall be expected to produce a high powered joint National Healing and Reconciliation Committee to further engage the Nigerian Peoples, Stakeholders, Government/ National Assembly.

“The engagement will be on the nature and model of the people’s constitution desired by all Nigerians toward a generally acceptable politico constitutional reforms for Nigeria.”

Utomi said the summit was aimed at setting up high powered commission to harmonise northern and southern positions on the constitutional future of Nigeria.

He said that accredited media groups shall be given access to cover this historic event via: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83698145136 using the Zoom Meeting ID: 836 9814 5136.

