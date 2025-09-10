Nigeria 4th worldwide as attacks on schools surge by 44% — UN

Attacks on schools in conflict zones around the world have increased by a “staggering 44 per cent” over the past year, with Nigeria fourth on the table.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said this in a message to mark the International Day to Protect Education.

The day is held annually on September 9.

According to the UN, Nigeria was among countries that recorded the highest numbers of grave violations, with 2,436 incidences.

Nigeria ranked the fourth highest grave violations that were verified.

Countries with the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (8,554), Democratic Republic of Congo (4,043), Somalia (2,568), Nigeria (2,436) and Haiti (2,269).

Guterres, in his message, said: “Each violation carries profound consequences, not only for teachers and young learners, but for the future of entire communities and countries.”

Also Read:

The UN chief added: “No child should risk death to learn.”

More than 41,000 incidents of violence against school-age children were reported by the UN in 2024.

According to the UN, the attacks resulted in the death, abduction, and trauma of thousands of teachers and students.

The UN chief’s Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict for 2024 highlights not only an upsurge in attacks on schools.

The report also highlighted a 34 percent increase in rape and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated against children.

In addition, the number of children victims of what the UN calls grave violations increased by 17 percent as a result of abduction, recruitment and other types of violence, characterised by the UN as “an alarming escalation in brutality”.

With many schools on the front lines either closed or operating remotely, over 420,000 children attend school fully online, while one million use a hybrid model.

Between January and July 2025, the UN and its humanitarian partners have supported 370,000 children and teachers, mainly in front-line and host communities.

Parties to conflict anywhere in the world are obliged under international law, to respect schools as places of safety, and hold accountable those responsible for attacks.

“The pen, the book, and the classroom are all mightier than the sword,” the UN Secretary-General said.

“Let’s keep it that way and protect the fundamental right of every child to learn in safety and peace,” Guterres begged.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']