Youths in Niger East Senatorial District of the state have expressed their displeasure over the attitude of political leaders to the incessant attacks by bandits in their communities.

While addressing the press in Minna on Monday, the Co-convener, Ibrahim Bello, berated the leaders for turning blind eyes to the deplorable security situation in the area.

According to Bello: “May we state emphatically that in the next two weeks, if something tangible is not urgently and holistically done by Government to address these insecurity challenges, as concerned Shiroro youths, we shall be left with no option than mobilising our people to henceforth abdicate from any civic responsibilities.”

He added that civil disobedience will be the order of the day.

According to him: “It will be immaterial, inconsequential and of no effect whatsoever to continue paying civil allegiance to Government that cannot ordinarily guarantee our safety and security.”

Bello said Shiroro people have a long history of peace and tolerance, adding: “Our people are law abiding and accommodating.

“It is worrisome that criminal elements are exploiting our disposition to hunt and hurt our defenceless citizens.”

Citing an example of the press statement issued by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on bandits attacks in Katsina, the convener accused President Muhammadu Buhari of selective concern over banditry in the state.

Bello said: “Let it be known that Shiroro Local Government is facing its biggest security threat since time immemorial.

“We therefore call on the Government to rise to its biding of protecting lives and properties as further escalation will be interpreted to mean dereliction of responsibilities and total neglect of Shiroro Local Government by the appropriate authorities.

“For the umpteenth time, we are hopeless and helpless.”

Bello stressed that the youths have consistently drawn the attention of Government at all levels to the plight of Shiroro people

He maintained that the youth have explored all formal and informal platforms in reaching out to the Government to rise to its primary responsibility of protecting lives and properties without any result.

Shiroro Local Government, with land mass of about 5,015 square kilometre, according to Bello, is larger than Lagos State with land mass of about 3,577 square kilometre, adding: “It is therefore, unfortunate that Government will be incapacitated in salvaging our

land.”