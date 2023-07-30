Niger traditional ruler appeals over 32 years of neglect by government

828 828

Sarki of Agwara Duwatsu in Agwara local government of Niger State, Zakari Mohammed has appealed to the State and Federal Governments FG to provide essential socio-economic amenities in the area.

Mohammed made the appeal during the wedding ceremony of the son of Dr Ibrahim Goni, Conservator General (CG), National Park Service, Farouq Ibrahim Goni and Aisha Halidu Saturday.

“We have been lagging behind in terms of social and economic amenities and special projects in Agwara for the past 32 years now.

“We are pleading with the Federal Government and Niger government to come to our aid in terms of roads, water and electricity. Without the federal and state governments intervention, we can’t achieve all these.

“We also want to experience and enjoy the dividends of democracy in our local government,” the traditional ruler said.

He said that the local government cannot embark on any project because of its meagre allocations except with the aid of the state and federal governments.

“On the issue of security, Agwara has been a home of peace and with the efforts of our vigilante personnel and security agencies, we have been able to curb insecurity,” Mohammed said.

However, he said that the community was just affected by insecurity issues recently due to its closeness to other areas affected by insurgency.

Also Read:

In his own speech, the CG, Goni urged the government to give palliatives to citizens based on available resources to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal.

He prayed that God will give the newly married couple peace in their marriage and bless them with godly children.

The couple, Farouq and Aisha Ibrahim Goni expressed appreciation to the public for gracing their wedding ceremony.

The wedding ceremony was well attended by dignitaries from many parts of the country.