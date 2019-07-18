Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna on Thursday unveiled Bala Abubakar as the club’s new Technical Adviser with a charge to win the 2019 AITEO Cup.

The club’s Chairman, Adamu Aliyu, while unveiling Abubakar in Minna also mandated him to ensure that Niger Tornadoes returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Niger Tornadoes were relegated at the end of the just-concluded 2018/2019 NPFL season.

But Niger Tornadoes are to take on Kano Pillars on July 24 in the AITEO Cup final in Kaduna.

Aliyu said the choice of Abubakar for the job was based on his wealth of experience and ability to deliver when it mattered.

He said: “We want you to ensure that Niger Tornadoes win the AITEO Cup final match in Kaduna on Wednesday. We will use it to console our supporters on the current relegation status of the club.

“You must also work hard to bring the club to where it belongs, and that is the premier league.”

The chairman urged the club’s supporters to pray for the success of the club in all its outings.

Similarly, Mohammed Gana, the Permanent Secretary in the Niger Ministry of Sports, announced the provision of a 406 Peugeot car as official vehicle to the Technical Adviser.

Gana who showed the car to newsmen also delivered a cash gift of N1.5 million earlier pledged by the management to the team for qualification for the AITEO Cup semi-finals.

Speaking at the occasion, Abubakar said the team’s players would be managed to get good results, appealing to the club’s supporters to shun sentiments.

He said: “The best players will be used to prosecute matches and I pledge to work with the technical crew to get positive result.”

NAN reports that Abubakar, an indigene of the state, had in 2017 led the club to a second-place finish in the AITEO Cup competition, after losing to Akwa United in Lagos.

Abubakar is the immediate-past Technical Adviser of Kwara United and was a technical support staff with the Super Eagles team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.