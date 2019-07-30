The management of 2019 Aiteo Cup runners-up, Niger Tornadoes Football Club, on Tuesday said the club has released 11 of their players ahead of their 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The club’s Media Officer, Mohammed Kutigi, said in Lagos that the decision was reached by the club’s management and technical crew in view of the need to boost the team’s strength.

He said: “In addition to this, the club has also retained eight of the players used during our 2018/2019 campaign, while it has also invited to camp 20 other players.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minna-based side, who are Nigeria’s second representatives in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup, will face Santoba FC of Conakry next month.

The fixture is one of the competition’s preliminary round pairings.

Kutigi said further that the players released are: Olayinka Yusuf, Gwaza Lorliam, Ayo Adetola, Moses Ugwu, Mubarak Sai’d, Mohammed Hussaini, Abashya Gyemini, Chizoba Ndukwe, Obinna Jacob, Hassan Saba and Friday Kaburu.

It said: “The players retained are: Mustapha Aliko, Reuben Ogbonnaya, Dosso Saib, Bashir Azado, Ismaila Sarki, Ahmadu Liman, Mustapha Jibrin and Erick Frimpong.

“The 20 players invited to camp for screening/training include: Segun Alebiosu, Chinonso Udeh, Ifeanyi Ubah and Ifeanyi Okoye, all from Kwara United of Ilorin, Godwin Zaki and Kamara Aziz, both from Rangers International FC of Enugu.

“We also have among the 20 invited to camp the likes of Christopher Lolo from Akwa United of Uyo, Bamidele Ayodeji from HNK Rijeka Croatia, Moses Ocheji of Remo Stars of Sagamu and Abdullahi Wakili of Wikki Tourists of Ilorin.”