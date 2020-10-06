The Niger State Judicial Service Commission is to appoint new Magistrates to man some Magistrate Courts that are vacant in the magisterial divisions across the state.

The Chief Registrar of High Court, Jibrin Abubakar Zabbo, on Tuesday disclosed to newsmen in Minna that the screening of qualified people to occupy the magisterial positions has already started.

He explained that it is the intention of the Judiciary to take administration of justice closer to the people that has necessitated the opening of new magistrates courts and the plan to engage new magistrates.

Zabo also disclosed that the position of the Secretary to the State Judicial Service Commission is vacant, adding that arrangements have commenced to appoint a substantiative Secretary for the Commission

He however said in line with existing protocol, the Secretary of the Commission has been zoned, but that the appointee will not be picked from the state where the Chief Judge of the state comes from.

He declared that the Judicial Service Commission, which has power to appoint its Secretary and Magistrates, will soon come out with the modalities for such exercise, adding: “No individual, not even the Chief Judge of the State or the State Governor, has the power to question the decision of the NSJSC.”

Zabbo said the incumbent state Chief Judge, Justice Aliyu Maiyaki, will soon be retiring from service, adding that a valedictory session of the state High Court will be organised in his honour.

He applauded the outgoing Chief Judge for the reforms he carried out in the Judiciary, stressing: “He is leaving indelible footprints in the sands of times.”

“We will miss him.”