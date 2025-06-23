Niger: Suspected robbers fatally stab IBBUL student to death

The entire campus of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai, on Monday was thrown into mourning as a 200-level student was reportedly stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers.

The deceased, said to be the only son of his parents, was stabbed in the neck by robbers who invaded his lodge near the university’s gate at about 2:30 am.

It was also learnt that the attackers reportedly fled the scene after inflicting fatal injuries on the victim.

Angered by the development, students of the institution blocked the Agaie–Lapai road to protest the killing of their colleague.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Command disclosed that armed police officers have been deployed to Lapai to ensure peace and forestall further unrest in the area.

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident involving a student of IBBUL. Our officers are on the ground, and investigations have commenced to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the command’s spokesperson said.

