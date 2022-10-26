Niger State Police Command decorates six senior officers

The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Ogundele Ayodeji, on Tuesday decorated six newly-promoted personnel of the command with their new ranks.

Ayodeji said the personnel, from several divisions, were promoted based on commitment to their duties in the state.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, for recognising the commitment of the personnel.

The Commissioner, who spoke at the Command Headquarters in Minna, assured that officers of the command would continue to provide security for the state.

While decorating the officers, Ayodeji congratulated and charged them to justify their elevation to the next rank with good performance and professionalism.

The Commissioner urged residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid the personnel in apprehending men of the underworld.

He said already, the command had set in motion security method that would enable the residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without threat to lives and property.

Ayodeji said: “All we require from members of the general public is vital information of suspected characters in their midst for prompt security action.

“We will continue to do our best in the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities to the best of our ability.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that DCP Shaibu Audu, Area Commander, Kontagora; DCP Yakubu Mohammed, Area Commander, Bosso; and DCP Taiwo A. Adedeji, 2i/c Operations Department, who were elevated from the rank of ACPs, were among those decorated with their new ranks.