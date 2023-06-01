Niger State Governor sacks political appointees

Governor Umar Bago on Thursday terminated the appointment of all political appointees and directed them to handover with immediate effect.

Aishatu Usman, Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs, office of the Secretary to the state Government, said this.

Usman made it public in a statement she issued.

Those affected were Directors General, Coordinators and Project Managers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Political Assistants, Ward Ambassadors and Personal Assistants to political appointees.

According to the statement, statutory Commissions and Local Government Pension Boards are exempted from the directive.

They were to continue to hold office as stipulated by relevant laws governing their appointments.

The statement ordered the political appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to Permanent Secretaries or most senior officers in their respective agencies.