Niger State gets new Commissioner of Police

Monday Kuryas, the new Commissioner of Police in Niger State, has assumed office.

Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesman of the Command, said this in a statement in Minna on Tuesday.

Abiodun said Kuryas took over from Adamu Usman, who had been promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Kuryas hails from Kurya Daddu in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State and holds Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto (1986).

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990 and has served in various capacities within the force.

He has attended several professional courses, seminars and workshops, which included Combat Operations Course, Intermediate Command Course, Tactical Leadership and Command Course and Senior Command Course.

Kuryas also attended the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja for an Executive Intelligence Management course.

He has utilised his wealth of experience largely in high profile cases such as armed robbery, banditry and kidnapping cases.

He is a recipient of many certificates of commendation and awards for bravery, hard work and selfless service.

The statement quoted Kuryas as urging residents to always provide useful and timely information to the police toward checkmating crime in the state.