Niger State distributes relief materials to victims of communal clash

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Thursday distributed relief materials to victims of a communal clash in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

Doko and Buko communities engaged themselves in a deadly clash over a land dispute on June 30 resulting in the killing of three persons and loss of property worth millions of Naira.

Relief materials worth millions of Naira distributed to victims were building materials and food items.

NSEMA Director-General, Alhaji Ahmed Inga, said at the occasion that the gesture was to cushion the effect of the incident and assured that the government would ensure that there was no recurrence.

Responding, Mr Jibrin Ndagi, member representing Lavun Constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, expressed the communities’ appreciation of the gesture.

Officials of Lavun Local Government Council and traditional and community leaders witnessed the occasion.