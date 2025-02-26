Niger State bans taxation of hawkers, petty traders

The Niger State Government has banned the taxation of hawkers and other petty traders across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Minna.

The CPS stated that Governor Mohammed Bago made the announcement while addressing newsmen at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

Bago, who noted that petty traders were being unfairly taxed, urged Local Government Council chairmen and councillors to take note of the directive and desist from such practices with immediate effect.

He explained that the state already operates a centralised tax system, which exempts all hawkers and petty traders from taxation.

He said: “We have observed with dismay how petty traders and hawkers are being exploited with multiple taxes.

“As a government, we have resolved that henceforth, no trader, no petty trader, should be taxed.

“Hawkers and petty traders are tax-free in Niger.

“Therefore, anybody found taxing them will be dealt with decisively for extortion.”

