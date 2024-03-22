Niger Republic opens land border with Nigeria for operations

Following the directive of President Tinubu to Nigeria Customs Service to open the Illela land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic, the government of Niger Republic on Friday equally opened its border in Konni for operations.

According to a source in Niger Republic, the border was declared open at exactly 12pm on Friday.

“It is a commendable effort, at least by the government, to have done the needful at last.

“It was our collective prayer that this border too should be reopened after the Nigeria side was declared open.

“I want to believe that this will definitely help a lot in the improvement of the economy of these two countries, as it will facilitate more trading activities between Nigeria and Niger Republic,” the source said.