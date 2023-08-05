Niger Republic is an extension of Northern Nigeria, by Joseph Daudu 

I don’t believe that President Bola Tinubu does not know the implications of his warmongering stance against the Niger Republic.

If he does not know, at least the Realists in his team must have worked out the implications by now. It has grave religious and ethnic downsides.

There is a school of thought encouraging him to go on this warmongering stance.

These people including the Oduduwa Republic adherents, the Biafrans, Asari Dokubo and the Ijaw nation, the Bokists, and many other inchoate splinter groups who would move ‘ to their tents’ and declare their own nations when the Tinubu cataclysm erupts.

No nation goes to war on behalf of Neocolonialists and other parasitic world powers to enforce democracy. What happened to the principle of ‘Non interference in the internal affairs of other nations’ which the Western nations studiously adhere to.

Why is Mr President crying louder than the bereaved?

The other tactics to secure votes and win an election are not the same or even worse than a coup d’etat?

I think the usual platitudes should just have been mouthed by our President and then leave the people of Niger to sort themselves out.

He has stopped electricity flow to Niger.

Does he know that we supply electric power to Niger Republic in exchange for their not constructing a Dam on their own end of the River Niger, which would have completely ruined the lives of millions of Nigerians and which will put the Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro dams out of business.

The electricity we supply is a small price we pay for the Nigerienes not to dam the said River.

He should have consulted with General Gowon who would have explained the depth of Nigeria’s relationship with Niger starting with the reign of President Hamani Diori.

Finally, the arms dealers like vultures are locked in on this threat of war. The biggest arms dealers are the same countries encouraging ECOWAS to go to war on behalf of democracy that they do not practise. They are yearning for a large-scale war in Africa, which will depopulate us and hand the region over to them FOC without the rigours of colonisation.

The President should not start what he cannot finish.