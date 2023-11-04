Niger Republic: I’m doing all I can to avoid bloodshed — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he is doing all he can to avoid bloodshed in Nigeria Republic, where the Army overthrew the civilian government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said this on Friday in Abuja.

He spoke when he received the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, at the Presidential Villa.

He said Nigeria was monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country and exploring diplomatic channels to avoid bloodshed.

He said: “Leadership is about responding to the needs of the people, their cries and their frustrations.

“Nigeria shares a border with Niger across the expanse of seven Nigerian states, and most of these states are very populated.

“Therefore, I need to guide ECOWAS carefully and steadily so that we manage our anger carefully.

“We have a colleague and a democratically-elected leader, President Bazoum, being used as a human shield.

“If we are not careful, he and his family can be endangered.

Also Read:

“I am deploying all appropriate back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger Republic.

“We recognise the wishes of our people: They do not want war, but that does not mean we cannot take bold and decisive action.”

President Tinubu said Nigeria will continue to galvanise international partners in the determined pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the situation in Niger Republic.

Colonna commended President Tinubu’s leadership in ECOWAS, saying: “We support your efforts at ECOWAS.

“We are behind you because we believe that constitutional order is a treasure for all countries, and democracy must be a reality.”