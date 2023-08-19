Trending
Niger Prime Minister receives Abdulsalami-led ECOWAS delegation

Hassan MuazBy Updated:

Niger Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, Saturday received an ECOWAS delegation led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) Niamey, Niger Republic.

The delegation travelled to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with Niger Junta.

They were scheduled to meet with the Niger Republic Coup Leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

