President Mohamed Bazoum, the leader of Nigeria’s northern neighbour, Niger Republic, on Saturday called President Muhammadu Buhari to console him as well as the government and people of Nigeria following the plane crash on Friday that killed Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, along with ten other military officers.

President Bazoum, who described the plane crash and the resultant deaths as tragic and unfortunate, expressed the condolences of the government and people of his country.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

In his response, President Buhari commended President Bazoum for sharing this moment of grief with Nigerians and assured that the gesture was well noted.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation will not let their families down.