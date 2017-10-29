Niger Potters basketball team targets 2018/19 Africa Clubs’ Champions

Niger Potters Basketball Team on Sunday expressed readiness to work hard to represent Nigeria at the 2018/19 Federation of International Basketball Association Clubs’ Champions.

Potters’ Coach Adamu Kuta told the News Agency of Nigeria that the team’s poor outing at the last Kwese Premiership League was enough reason for it to sit up for greater achievements.

He reiterated the team’s determination to change the record by conquering not only Nigerian clubs but Africa.

According to him, players are optimistic of doing better in the next season with excellent results.

The coach, who expressed confidence in the capability of the team, said preparations would begin early.

FIBA Africa Clubs’ Champions Cup is a high calibre men’s professional basketball competition for clubs.

It is played by champions of the leagues of African countries.

Kano Pillars basketball team won the 2017 Kwese Champions, with victory over Gombe Bulls.