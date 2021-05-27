A group under the auspices of Concerned Peoples Democratic Party Stakeholders in Niger State has distanced itself from former Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu over comments made on the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, saying “by implying that Governor Wike is a dictator is careless, untrue and a nomenclature only befitting of himself”.

The PDP Concerned stakeholders in a statement jointly signed Senator Zainab A. Kure, Hon. Abubakar A. Tanko and Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu, former Deputy Governor of Niger State, said the former Niger State Governor spoke for himself and not PDP stakeholders in the state.

According to the statement: “Dr. Aliyu who has worked against his own party and admitted same in a signed press statement by himself should rather be remorseful in repentance.

“He doesn’t seem to get the import of why President Goodluck Jonathan Said he is a ‘Pathetic liar’ he missed the sense of former Governors, Jonah Jang of Plateau State, Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Gabriel Suswan of Benue, calling him out as a liar?

“We have read with dismay an incoherent and face saving interview planted in some newspapers by former Niger State Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, who has admitted working against PDP and President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 re-elections bid, directing cryptic attacks on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

“Dr. Babangida Aliyu seems to be a poor student of history, otherwise he would have known that his utterances, attitude and cryptic attacks on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, by implying that Governor Wike is a dictator is careless, untrue and a nomenclature only befitting of himself.

“If anything, Governor Nyesom Wike and all PDP Governors are shining examples of democrats and pride of all PDP Members. We, Concerned Stakeholders of PDP in Niger state wholly reject and take absolute exception to such comments and statements.

“Babangida Aliyu only spoke for himself and not PDP stakeholders in Niger state, at maximum, he spoke for himself and not PDP.

“Working against a party that made him Governor without purchasing a form and or contesting in a Primary election is the biggest form of favor that only legends in betrayal will betray.

“We advise Former Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu to face his issues in peace and leave PDP Governors especially Governor Nyesom Wike out of his self inflicted travails, neither should he also seek to hide behind Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of PDP who is from the same state with Governor Nyesom Wike.”