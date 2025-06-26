Niger orders immediate closure of Babangida University

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has ordered the immediate closure of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai due to security concerns.

This was contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on Wednesday in Minna, the state capital.

Usman said the decision followed recent security breaches and tragic loss of lives within the university community.

He stressed that the safety of all citizens, particularly students, remains a top priority for the government.

“We are deeply saddened by recent incidents. Government is taking proactive steps to swiftly address the situation,” he said.

Usman urged members of the university community to stay calm, remain vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies during this period.

He noted that government efforts were underway to restore order and ensure the peace and safety of all.

The SSG assured that the perpetrators of the security breaches would be identified and prosecuted accordingly.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding law and protecting lives and property across the state.

Usman appealed for calm and patience, adding that further updates would be provided as the situation evolves.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the closure followed the killing of a student on June 23, 2025.

