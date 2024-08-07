Niger offers N50m support to victims of mining pit collapse

The Niger State Government has offered the sum of N50 million as relief support to families and victims of the June 14 mining pit collapse in Shiroro Local Government Area, which killed 14 persons.

Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger State Government, announced this on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital.

He spoke when he inaugurated a 13-member committee to disburse the money to the victims.

No fewer than 14 persons lost their lives with eight injured when a mining pit collapsed in Galadima-Kogo community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger on June 14.

Usman said that the committee, approved by Governor Umaru Bago, was to identify the victims affected by the mine pit collapse, the dead victims and their next of kin as well as the wounded.

He said the committee was to also identify those traumatised in the course of the incident, those who participated in the rescue operation, and determine the amount and mode of payment to each category.

The SSG said that the committee was expected to submit a report at the end of its three weeks assignment.

He said the governor had directed relevant ministries to profile all miners and their activities at each location, adding that the ban on illegal mining in the state subsists.

Responding, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, Chairman of the committee and Permanent Secretary, General Services, said the committee would be transparent in carrying out the task.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that other members of the committee included Mairo Mann, Permanent Secretary, Humanitarian Affairs, and Maryam Ishaq, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

Others were Yunusa Nahauni, Permanent Secretary, Mineral Resources; Aisha Nuhu, Permanent Secretary, Information and Strategy; Idris Legbo, Permanent Secretary, Economics Affairs; and Salihu Garba, Director, Relief and Rehabilitation in Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

Also in the committee are Adamu Musa, Director, Mines and Mining Environment, representatives of Shiroro Council Area and Minna Emirate, District Head of Galadima-Kogo, community leader and African Minerals and Logistics Limited.

