Niger governor wins Senate seat for APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello as the winner of Niger South seat at the National Assembly.

INEC Returning Officer, Kolo Zacchaeus, announced the result on Monday in Kontangora.

Zacchaeus said that Sani-Bello scored 100,197 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Abdullahi who scored 88,153 votes.

He said that Wali Ibrahim of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 13,886 votes, while Sani Sule of APGA got 2,747 votes and Musa Yakubu of ADC scored 636 votes.

He said that Buhari Haruna of PRP scored 1,597 votes, while Ibrahim Muhammad of NRM scored 307 votes. Adamu Tainmu of ADP got 515 votes.

He said that Sama’ila Yahaya of SDP scored 169 votes, while Yamaha John of ZLP got 937 votes and Mohammed Usman of Accord Party scored 220 votes.