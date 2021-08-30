Niger governor denies plotting to install successor

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, says there is no truth in the insinuation that he is planning to influence the choice of his successor in office, stressing that as a law-abiding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he cannot go contrary to what the party has laid down.

Governor Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, said: “As a loyal party man, I am bound by the APC’s modus operandi; in which case, it’s the party in the state that has the responsibility to decide how my successor will emerge and not me.

“No one single-handedly gave me the party’s ticket before my emergence. My candidature was a product of a transparent and fair party process.

“So, it is only fair that I allow the party to do its work.”

He said that the author of the story wrote from his imagination as it lacked substance as well as merit, and was more of speculation.

The governor described the report as a malicious attempt to distract the attention of APC members and the general public.

He urged residents of the state to disregard the report, assuring all members of the party in the state of a level playing field for all aspirants.

Governor Bello said he would remain focused and continue to serve the people with commitment.

He also advised the media to always cross-check facts before going to the press, saying his office is always open to genuine information seekers.