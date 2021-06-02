Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, has banned the use of commercial motorcycles in Minna, the state capital.

The Governor made this known in a statement on Wednesday, announcing the time limit for private motorcycles.

The statement read, “Niger State Government has banned commercial motorcycles in Minna metropolis effective tomorrow 3rd June, 2021.

“Private motorcycles will be allowed to operate between 6am to 9pm daily.”

This order followed an announcement by the Niger State Government that it is taking measures to ensure the release of abducted students of Tegina Islamic School.

A statement released on Tuesday by the Niger State Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berge had read, “The Niger State Government is putting in measures to ensure the safe release of Islamic school children abducted by bandits in Tegina, Rafi Local Government.

“Giving update on the abduction to newsmen at the Government House, Minna, the state deputy Governor, Alhaji Anmed Mohammed Ketso, disclosed that the government was on the pursuit of the bandits and efforts are being put in place to identify the bandits.

“Ketso said that though the number of the kidnapped school children is not fully ascertained, however, efforts by security agencies to secure their release have been intensified.”