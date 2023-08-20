Niger Governor appoints 131 women as aides

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the appointment of 131 women into various political positions.

The spokesman for the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, in a statement, said 41 of the appointees were to serve as coordinators while the remaining 90 would serve as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

While congratulating the appointees, the governor called on them to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of his administration’s policy thrusts.

Also Read:

Bago said the appointments were in fulfillment of his campaign promise to allow women the chance to contribute to the building of the state.