Niger flood tragedy: Minister mourns Mokwa victims, urges national action on climate change

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the recent devastating flood that struck Mokwa, Niger State.

Offering prayers and condolences to the bereaved in a personal statement on Wednesday, the Minister—who is also an indigene of Niger State— described the incident as heartbreaking and unprecedented.

He lamented the death of 160 people in the disaster and attributed the flood to the escalating impact of climate change.

“We mourn the victims of Mokwa’s deadly floods. My heart is broken, seeing the graphic visuals of the devastation that claimed the lives of men, women, and children,” he said.

Senator Abdullahi extended his condolences to the bereaved families, the affected communities, and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, who is leading the state’s emergency response.

“This is a most difficult time for the families of the victims, their neighbours, and their communities. I pray that the Almighty will console the bereaved and lighten their grief,” he said.

He acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s message of condolence and his directive to emergency agencies to provide relief, stating that succour is already being delivered to those directly impacted.

“I have also complemented the efforts of the state government and NEMA by providing food items to hundreds of families affected by the flash floods,” he added.

The Minister noted with concern that Mokwa is not on a known floodplain, yet it suffered catastrophic flooding due to torrential rainfall—a clear indication of worsening climate realities.

He emphasized the urgent need for all stakeholders to take Seasonal Climate Predictions by NiMet and Annual Flood Outlooks by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency more seriously.

“Each rainy season leaves me with a deep sense of foreboding as floods submerge farmlands, causing crop losses and eroding livelihoods,” he said.

He also recommended desiltation of water bodies, construction of water-harvesting structures, and sustainable land restoration to mitigate future disasters.

As Co-Chair of the World Bank-funded ACReSAL Project, he cited successes in Jigawa State, where land restoration and desiltation have boosted irrigation, farming, and fishing.

Senator Abdullahi called on well-meaning Nigerians and organizations to join in the relief efforts, especially in providing trauma counselling and livelihood restoration for victims.

“Beyond immediate relief, we must address the psychological and economic toll on survivors. Mokwa, a key transit town between North and South, must regain its vitality,” he said.

He concluded by urging communities and state governments to strictly adhere to flood warnings and adopt proactive strategies in the face of climate-induced disasters.

