Niger Flood tragedy: FG sympathises with family of victims, mobilises relief efforts

The Federal Government has expressed profound sorrow over the devastating flood disaster that occurred in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which has tragically claimed the lives of several persons.

The incident has also led to the submergence of numerous homes and the displacement of hundreds of families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragic event,” Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation said in a statement on Friday.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has been fully briefed on the situation and has directed all relevant emergency and security agencies to intensify ongoing search and rescue operations.

“The immediate priority of the Federal Government is to save lives and provide urgent relief to survivors,” the minister noted.

He disclosed further that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Niger State Government, is working round the clock to ensure that no effort is spared in bringing help to those in need.

Idris said the Federal Government commends the courage and dedication of first responders and volunteers who are risking their lives in the ongoing rescue efforts.

“We urge residents in the affected areas to cooperate fully with emergency officials and adhere to all evacuation directives that are issued.

“The Federal Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united with them in solidarity,” the statement concluded.

