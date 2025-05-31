Niger Flood: I lost 17 family members — Victim

A victim of the flood in Mokwa in Niger State, Anas Usman, has revealed that he lost 17 members of his household to the disaster.

Usman, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, said the flood came on Thursday morning after heavy downpour on Wednesday night.

He said: “We were preparing to go to the farm in the morning when our house was suddenly submerged by floods.

“We did not know where the flood came from.

“The flood submerged our house, causing the structure to collapse.

“We lost children, women and men, who are family members.”

