Niger Flood: Death toll rises over 100 as Deputy Governor visits

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, has visited victims of the flood disaster in Mokwa community as the death toll rises to over 100.

The casualty figure was disclosed by the Deputy Governor who granted an interview to newsmen during the visit to the disaster scene on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 21 people lost their lives and several houses were destroyed following a torrential downpour on Wednesday night.

The affected areas were Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa in Mokwa town, Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

Garba said that the visit was based on the directive of Governor Umaru Bago for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

He said that over 100 bodies had been recovered, adding that search and rescue operation was still ongoing.

He said: “I have been briefed by officials from NEMA and NSEMA, who have been on ground since the incident occurred for search and rescue operations.

“I was told that over 100 people lost their lives and some are yet to be buried as search and rescue operations are still ongoing.”

Garba, while addressing the victims at the Internally Displaced Persons camp, urged them to exercise patience as the state government was working out modalities to provide relief materials to those affected.

He said that the state government had received relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency, which had been handed over to the council chairman for onward distribution to the victims.

He assured the victims that he would communicate his findings to the governor to secure additional support for those affected.

He, however, cautioned against building structures on waterways and emphasised the need for residents to respect natural water pathways to prevent future disasters.

Also speaking, Zubaida Umar, Director-General of NEMA, said that officials of the agency were on ground coordinating ongoing search and rescue operation.

Umar said that the agency provided food and non-food items, including rice, blankets, and mats, which had been handed over to the state government through the deputy governor to support the victims.

She also said that NEMA was working with the Red Cross and Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to support the affected community.

