Niger dissociates self from Northern youths’ threat

The Niger State Government on Thursday distanced itself from the recent threat by 16 Northern youth groups for the Igbo ethnic group in the Northern part of the country to leave within three months.

Johnathan Vatsa, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known at a news conference in Minna.

Vasta said: “The government and people of Niger dissociate themselves from the recent statement by some Northern youths that Igbos in the North should return to the South East.

“The security of lives and property of all residents of Niger is a priority to Governor Abubakar Bello.

“We, therefore, want to make it categorically clear that all Igbos living in Niger are safe and should go about their normal businesses without fear.

“God has made us one people in Nigeria and we will continue to remain as one.”

Vatsa pointed out that the youths were not speaking for Northern Nigeria.

He noted that Suleja area of the state was home to many Igbos more than other states in the North because of its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The commissioner said that the current administration in the state did not discriminate against any tribe and religion; hence some political appointments to non-indigenes.

He noted that security agencies in the state had been placed on red alert to deal with any person or groups that may want to foment trouble.

Vatsa appealed to the public to report any suspicious movement or objects to the nearest security agency.

A total of 16 Northern youth groups on Tuesday in Kaduna issued what they called “Kaduna Declaration’’ in which they gave three months ultimatum to Igbos residing in the North to leave.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email

