LATEST NEWS:
08. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 8, 20172min0

Related Articles

News

South East Senate Caucus to Igbo: Ignore quit notice from North

News

Saraki asks Tribunal to dismiss false assets declaration charges against him

FeaturedNews

I-G orders investigation, arrest over threat to southerners in North

World News

Ex-FBI Director accuses Trump administration of defaming him, ‘lies’

News

Senate passes Bill‎ sponsored by late Adeleke

World News

Morocco’s admission in ECOWAS anti-Nigeria – Akinyemi

News

Senate to investigate illegal migration across the Sahara

News

Niger dissociates self from Northern youths’ threat

Jonathan-Vatsa.jpg
Johnathan Vatsa, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known at a news conference in Minna

The Niger State Government on Thursday distanced itself from the recent threat by 16 Northern youth groups for the Igbo ethnic group in the Northern part of the country to leave within three months.
Johnathan Vatsa, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known at a news conference in Minna.
Vasta said: “The government and people of Niger dissociate themselves from the recent statement by some Northern youths that Igbos in the North should return to the South East.
“The security of lives and property of all residents of Niger is a priority to Governor Abubakar Bello.
“We, therefore, want to make it categorically clear that all Igbos living in Niger are safe and should go about their normal businesses without fear.
“God has made us one people in Nigeria and we will continue to remain as one.”
Vatsa pointed out that the youths were not speaking for Northern Nigeria.
He noted that Suleja area of the state was home to many Igbos more than other states in the North because of its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The commissioner said that the current administration in the state did not discriminate against any tribe and religion; hence some political appointments to non-indigenes.
He noted that security agencies in the state had been placed on red alert to deal with any person or groups that may want to foment trouble.
Vatsa appealed to the public to report any suspicious movement or objects to the nearest security agency.
A total of 16 Northern youth groups on Tuesday in Kaduna issued what they called “Kaduna Declaration’’ in which they gave three months ultimatum to Igbos residing in the North to leave.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousSenate reads the Riot Act to milk producers continued over importation

nextThree African renewable energy projects win $7m Access Co-Development Facility competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

I-G orders investigation, arrest over threat to southerners in North

Restructuring, not priority of Buhari’s Administration – Lai Mohammed

Airtel builds multi-million Naira, ultra-modern apartment for fire victims

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.