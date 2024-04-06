Niger: Deputy Governor visits community where bandits killed 20

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, has visited Madaka community in Rafi Local Government Area to commiserate with the people over the March 21 banditry attack there.

More than 20 persons were killed or injured or kidnapped in the attack, which led to the visit by Garba on Thursday.

During the visit, the Deputy Governor assured the people of the government’s determination to end insecurity in all parts of the state.

He spoke with displaced persons taking refuge at the local government secretariat, engaged with traditional leaders, vigilance groups, youths and women groups in Madaka, Kagara and Tegina communities.

Also Read:

The deputy governor also toured security formations coordinating the tactical warfare against terrorism in the council area.