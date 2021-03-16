The Niger Delta Youth Council has said it would resist the Federal Government’s plan not to remit the £4.2 million looted by former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, to the state.

The youths said this in Abuja on Tuesday in a statement.

Last Tuesday, Nigeria and the UK signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja to repatriate the money looted by Ibori when he was governor of Delta State.

The money, stashed in the UK, was recovered by the British Government from Ibori, his friends and family members and is expected to be repatriated to Nigeria next Tuesday.

At the signing of the MoU, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the money would be committed to completing the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, however, the NDYC said the people of Delta State would be shortchanged and deprived of their legitimate resources to improve on needed infrastructure.

The statement was jointly signed by NDYC’s Director for International Relations, Collins Achakpekri, and National Coordinator, Jator Abido.

They promised to use all available legal means to ensure that Delta State got what belonged to it as had always been the practice.

The statement said: “This is not the first time monies looted from states in Nigeria are being recovered from abroad. However, once the money is returned, it goes to the state where from where it was stolen.

“The money confiscated from former Governor of Plateau, Joshua Dariye, in the UK was recovered by the Federal Government, repatriated to Nigeria and returned to the state government.

“The money confiscated from former Gov. Diepreye Alayemiesegha of Bayelsa in the UK was recovered by the Federal Government, repatriated to Nigeria and remitted to the account of the state government.

“How then will anyone suggest that the 4.2 million Pounds confiscated from Ibori in the UK and recovered by the Federal Government should not be remitted to the state, but used to construct bridge and roads.”

They lauded members of the House of Representatives from the Niger Delta and others for their resolution, urging the Federal Government to hand over the recovered loot to Delta State.