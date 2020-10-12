The Board of Directors of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), has announced the appointment of three new Executive Directors as part of measures to broaden its coverage.

A statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, said that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointments of the trio in August.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

It gave the names of the additional Executive Directors as Abdullahi Kassim, Nkechinyelu Mba and Mohammed Mahmud.

With the new board structure, NDPHC now has six executive directors drawn from the six geo-political zones in the country.

NAN reports that Joseph Ugbo, Managing Director/CEO, is from the South-South; Babayo Shehu, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, North-East; and Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Executive Director, Networks-South-West.

Others are Kassim, Executive Director, Generation, North West; Mba, Executive Director, Corporate Services, South- East, while Mahmud, Executive Director, Legal Services and Company Secretary, is from the North-Central.

Buhari had, on August 20, approved the renewal of the appointment of Ugbo as the Managing Director of NDPHC.