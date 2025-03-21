Niger Delta ex-agitator distances self from sea pirate attacks

Endurance Amagbein, a former “freedom fighter” and self-styled General. on Friday denied involvement in militant activities in any part of Bayelsa State or the Niger Delta region.

The denial was contained in a statement issued by Amagbein’s media aide, Funkepere Oweifagha, to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The reaction followed a media report on March 18, alleging that some pipeline surveillance workers were attacked by a group of sea pirates loyal to Amagbein.

The ex-agitator, however, said that militancy in the Niger Delta ended in 2009 when late President Umaru Yar’Adua came up with the amnesty programme to restore peace and economic stability to the region.

He said he had since been doing his private business and philanthropic works, stressing that he did not know where these allegations came from.

He alleged that some powerful pipeline contractors from Delta and Bayelsa State had teamed up with some persons in government to bring him down for failure to support them in the 2023 governorship election.

He said he had since been raising the alarm that some persons were planning to resume hostility in the state and implicate him in order to pitch the armed forces against him, “but no one cares to listen”.

Amagbein explained that “he is living his private life peacefully and does not have any boys engaging in militancy in the creeks of Bayelsa or anywhere in the Niger Delta”.

He said anyone caught in the criminal ventures should be arrested and dealt with accordingly, warning that nobody should link him with such criminality.

