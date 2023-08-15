Niger Coup: Group urges Niger junta to initiate transition plan for restoration of democracy

An Islamic organisation, Jami’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, has urged the Niger military junta to develop a comprehensive transition plan for the restoration of democratic governance in the country.

The National Secretary of the group, Malam Muhammad Yahaya, made the call at a news conference Tuesday in Abuja.

“We appeal to the military rulers in Niger to abide by the Islamic principles and immediately initiate a dialogue with all the political stakeholders, including the representatives of the deposed government, opposition leaders and the Civil Society Organisations.

“This inclusive dialogue should aim to develop a comprehensive transition plan that leads to the restoration of democratic governance in Niger,” he said.

Yahaya emphasised the need for the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) to focus more attention to a peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Niger.

“We urge our leaders to exhaust all diplomatic channels to engage the military leadership in Niger by emphasising the importance of respecting democratic processes, the restoration of constitutional order and the rights of the Nigerien people.”

He called on the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to support ECOWAS in its efforts to address the political crisis in Niger, noting that both UN and AU charters uphold the principles of peace, security and respect for human rights.

“We firmly believe in the principles of ECOWAS, AU and the UN charters and most importantly in the teachings of Islam, which call for peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and mutual respect for each other.

“We also firmly support the preservation of basic human rights and dignities of all humanity regardless of ethnicity, religious, regional or social status. That is the true teachings of Islam.

“We, as an organisation, hold strong reservations about the military coup in Niger Republic, which has undermined democratic process and disregarded the will of the people.”

He, however, said that it was imperative that everyone desirous of a peaceful solution should address the crisis in a manner that adhered to the Islamic principles of peace, equity, fairness and justice.

“We, therefore, call on the leadership of ECOWAS, especially our respected President Bola Tinubu, to continue with their commitment to dialogue with the Niger military junta, as a preferred option.

“Let the use of force be the last resort which may not be used at all. Already, Niger and all her neighbours, including some part of Nigeria, are going through untold hardship and misery.”

He commended the selfless efforts of the President General of the Jami’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, for being the first to initiate a dialogue with the Niger military junta’.

He also commended other Islamic clerics in the country for their tireless efforts toward ensuring peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger.