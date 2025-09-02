Niger community gets electricity supply after 40 years of darkness

The North South Power Company Limited has connected Eddah community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger to the national grid after over 40 years of living in darkness.

Olubunmi Peters, Executive Vice Chairman of NSPCL, stated this at the inauguration of the project on Tuesday in Niger.

Peter, also the Chief Executive Officer of NSPCL said Eddah was given a 300KVA electrification sub-station project to provide electricity to members of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the project was executed by NSPCL foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to host communities within its operations.

Peters, represented by Hassan Abdullahi, Consultant to NSPCL on CSR, emphasised the importance of access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is not merely a goal in itself; it is the key that unlocks the door to achieving many other SDGs.

“UNDP report shows that a 10 percent increase in energy access can reduce poverty by about six percent in Africa,” he said.

The vice chairman disclosed that the foundation plans to implement additional projects in the community, including rice mill project in the community.

He said that the foundation was working to touch all aspects of the SDGs, including building and renovating schools, health facilities and water infrastructure.

Peters reiterated the foundation’s commitment to providing sustainable and reliable electricity for all, and also adding value to people’s lives across the host community.

He advised the community to take ownership of the project and protect it against vandalism while emphasising the importance of community participation in ensuring the project’s sustainability.

Also speaking, Chioke Ugochukwu, Chief Operating Officer of SPCL, said the project was aimed at providing dignity to individuals.

“Today, Eddah community is dignified through the electrification project that creates electricity to the doorstep of the community.

“The project brings about illumination, speed of life, economic empowerment of individuals, happiness, small-scale industry and above all improvement in security,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Garba Bala, District Head of Zumba, represented by Alhaji Garba Abara, Village Head of Zumba, commended the management of NSPCL for the project and appealed for similar gestures in neighboring communities.

Also, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, Ward Head of Eddah Community, expressed happiness over the electrification project, saying it will improve business activities and improve security in the community.

NAN reports that the inauguration was attended by members of board of trustees of NSPCL, representative of Shiroro council chairman and representative of chairman of Shiroro Dam Host Stakeholders Committee.