Niger CAN suspends Secretary over insubordination, misrepresentation

Niger State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended its Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) over issues bordering on insubordination and smearing of the association.

According to a letter of suspension signed by the state Acting Secretary, Very Revd. Goodseed Ekeleme and read before the Executive Council meeting, the association has called for a replacement before the end of June.

The letter read in part: “Since your nomination and confirmation as CAN Secretary, you have consistently acted contrary to our stated guidelines, often acting alone and without authorization from the executive body.

“Over the past year, we have brought to your awareness patterns of behaviour and activities of yours, which have continued to prove detrimental to the growth of CAN in Niger State and jeopardize our integrity as followers of Jesus.

“You have however continued to disregard our efforts and enteritis to act based on our shared call.

“Where you have been given clear instructions regarding specific assignments, you have repeatedly disregarded either verbal and or written guidelines, choosing instead your personal interest over the interest of CAN, thereby misrepresenting and jeopardizing the common goal and good of the entire CAN.”

The letter also stated that the Secretary had several times concealed truth over issues, exhibited acts of insubordination, with total disregard of the constituted authority and with reckless abandon.

While disclosing that the actions of the Secretary have reflected CAN in the negative, the religious body said “after prayerful and careful deliberations, we have decided to suspend you from your role as Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State chapter indefinitely with immediate effect.

“You are hereby asked to desist from speaking for, acting on behalf of the Niger State CAN in any capacity no matter the minuscule”.

Furthermore, the body, while saying it had notified the OAIC Bloc where the Secretary represents, urged them (OAIC) to send a replacement as soon as possible.