Niger CAN appoints New Telegraph Correspondent as spokesman

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger State has appointed Daniel Atori, New Telegraph Newspaper Correspondent in the state, the media aide to the state Chairman, Bishop Bulus Yohanna.

Yohanna, also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, made this known on Thursday in Minna, the Niger state capital.

He spoke while handing over the appointment letter to Atori.

He said the selection of Atori was due to his antecedents and track records as a seasoned journalist who has used his professionalism to help the association in the state.

“You will serve as a gateway between CAN and the public in matters of information dissemination and galvanise other journalists to help in setting agenda that will develop the state,” he said.

Responding, Atori commended the leadership of CAN for finding him worthy to be appointed media aide to the association and pledged to be committed in the discharge of his assignments.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the letter was signed by Yohanna and his Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye.