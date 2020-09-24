A businessman, Segun Akintomide, 42, on Thursday appeared in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, FCT for allegedly buying a stolen Honda CRV.

The police charged Akintomide of starlight village, Madalla, Niger State with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that sometime in 2019 the defendant bought a Honda CRV for N250,000 from a suspect, Adeoye Olayemi of Odohi village, Kabba, Kogi State.

Yakubu added that the car was stolen in Akure, Ondo State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge,

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate also ordered that the sureties must provide their valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until October 22 for hearing.

—