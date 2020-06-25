As part of plans to ensure proper data collation and up-to-date statistics, the Niger State Government on Thursday said it will reactivate its website portal with N41 million.

The government said when reactivated, the website will ease ways of carrying out businesses with both private and corporate bodies in a conducive manner.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Engr. Abubakar Baba Aliyu, made the disclosure at a post-State Executive Council meeting briefing at the Government House, Minna, adding that all the base line data for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies were fully captured and will further increase the ICT infrastructure in the state.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, stated that the SEC approved for the Ministry of Lands and Housing 11,421.18 hectares of land for the Suleja New Smart City for its development.

Idris added that compensation has been done sequel to the strategic nature of Suleja and its proximity to Abuja.

He noted that the consultant handling the matter has done the land sketching as a reserved area plan for development by the Niger State Government.