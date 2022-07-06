Niger attack: Despite our losses, we will not relent – Brigade Commander 

One week after over thirty soldiers lost their lives, the Nigerian Army has disclosed that it will not be deterred in its efforts in combating insecurity, terrorism, and criminality in Niger state and country.

Making this disclosure, the Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, Brigadier General Yakubu Yahaya said the soldiers fought gallantly, adding that the terrorists suffered massive casualties.

He made the disclosure when receiving members of the Niger state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Bawa Wuse who paid a condolence visit to the Command over the death of some of its men and officers who died during the terrorist attack in the Ajata-Aboki Mining Site in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

It should be recalled that the Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar directed security agencies to go all out to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escaped.

According to him, “we are not deterred, we shall not be deterred and we shall not relent in our efforts in fighting crime and criminality in the state. We remain resolute despite the setback. Be rest assured that we will do our best until we tone down the level of insecurity to the barest minimum.”

The Brigade Commander described last week’s incident as a serious tragedy to the Artillery Command, stating that the soldiers fought gallantly and the terrorists suffered massive casualties which were not reported in the media.

He appreciated the legislators for identifying with the Artillery in its time of grief, saying that the condolence visit is a boost to the soldiers, the Command and the families of the deceased.

Accordingly, he said “I thank you for coming. For deeming it fit to find time to come and identify with us at this trying time when we have just had a very serious tragedy because we haven’t had it so bad in recent times within Niger state. It has been very touching on us and we sincerely appreciate you for taking it as a matter of urgent discussion during your plenary and taking some decisions on this issue.

“Our soldiers fought gallantly. They did their best. The social media reports were wrong. The soldiers were not ambushed and the other side suffered serious casualties.”

Earlier, the Speaker, while expressing the condolence of the legislative arm of the government over the loss of the soldiers, described the death of the soldiers “as a general loss as they died fighting to ensure peace and stability in the land”.

The Speaker then prayed for the family, the Command and the soldiers, that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said that the state government will do its best to support the Army in its fight towards eradicating terrorism and crime in the state.

Prayers were said for the repose of the souls of the soldiers who lost their lives in last week’s attack and other incidents across the state.