Niger assembly summons VC of IBB varsity, Commissioner

The Niger State House of Assembly has asked the Vice Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Prof. Abu Kasim and the Governing Council to appear before it to explain the rationale behind the institution’s inability to commence the study of medicine.

Also to appear on January 26 alongside the VC is the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu.

The Commissioner is to explain why the university was yet to commence the study despite advertising the admission for two consecutive sessions.

The invitation was sequel to a motion presented before the House by Alhaji Mohammed Haruna (APC-Bida II) during the plenary in Minna.

Haruna, in his motion, said IBBUL was the only university in the state that offered conventional courses.

He said that because of the university’s conventional status, a lot of indigenes and non-indigenes seeking to gain admission into the institution and those with the desire to study medicine were disadvantaged as the course was yet to commence.

He said: “This motion is borne out of concern that the university, for the past two sessions, has been advertising the study of Medicine but they are yet to commence.

“That is why we said let us invite them to know what are the challenges in putting up the advert on the portal, but they have not started.”

The lawmaker noted that gaining admissions into other universities, especially to study Medicine, was very difficult and competitive, thereby making children go through extreme difficulty and most often don’t get admission for the desired course.

Haruna noted that with the exodus of medical personnel, especially doctors, from the state, there was an urgent need to come up with measures to facilitate the commencement of the course and other medical related studies in the university.

The Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Bawa, while reading the resolutions of theHouse, said the VC and the Governing Council should appear before it to explain the rationale behind the institution’s inability to commence the course after advertising it on its portal twice.

Bawa said the House also resolved that the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education should appear alongside the VC and the Governing Council of the university.