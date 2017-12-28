The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Niger Assembly rejects one commissioner-nominee, confirms 14

By The Eagle Online
The Niger State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 14 nominees for commissioners after a week long screening.
The lawmakers, however, rejected the nomination of the immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture, Kabiru Musa.
When his name was announced for confirmation, the Legislators unanimously said “No”, with no reason given for his rejection.
Three other nominees, George Koche, Danjuma Sallau and Isah Kanko, were not screened due to pending cases of petitions against them to be resolved by the House Committee on Public Petitions.
The Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, said the affected nominees would be screened after the legislators return from break in 2018.
Those confirmed are Zakari Bawa,  Dr. Mustapha Jibril, Hajiya Ramatu Yar’adua, Zakari Jikantoro, Zakari Abubakar,  Amina Musa, Ibrahim Balarabe, Idris Amin, Mamman Musa,  Nasara Danmallam, Ibrahim Panti, Mohammed Adamu, Ismaila Ibrahim and Fatima Magudu.

